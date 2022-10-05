Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Cut by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,690 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 169,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 390,230.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 165,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. 788,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,416,216. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662 over the last 90 days. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

