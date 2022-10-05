Pacific Wealth Management Sells 774 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pacific Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.3% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

QCOM stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.02. The company had a trading volume of 96,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

