OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives C$2.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.34 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram Price Performance

TSE:OGI opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.19. The firm has a market cap of C$392.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.17.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$38.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.