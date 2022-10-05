Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 34,980 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 34,980 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. 162,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,486,691. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

