Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 152,575 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 152,575 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $263,732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.48.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $88.97. 397,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

