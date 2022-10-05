Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,044,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 162,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.39. 9,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.05. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $375.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

