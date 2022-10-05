Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $65.78. 148,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,172,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

