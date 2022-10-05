OpenDAO (SOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $24.60 Million

OpenDAO (SOS) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $24.60 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2021. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenDAO is www.theopendao.com/#.

OpenDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.”The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

