OneLedger Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (OLT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $120,965.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io.

OneLedger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases.”

