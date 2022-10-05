Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 90 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Generac worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.27. 27,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.92 and its 200-day moving average is $241.40. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.11 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

