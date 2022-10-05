Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,000 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $92,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,509,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,462,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Melius began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
