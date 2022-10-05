Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,000 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,014,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,088,000 after acquiring an additional 492,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after acquiring an additional 616,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $503,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $197,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. 36,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.16. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.