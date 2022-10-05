Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,548,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.36.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
