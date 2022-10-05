Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,548,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.60. The stock had a trading volume of 71,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,033. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $294.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.36.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.