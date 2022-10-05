Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,554,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 608,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after buying an additional 52,777 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 974,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $589,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. 8,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,900. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.