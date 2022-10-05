Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises 1.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.93.

Equifax stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,954. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.63 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

