Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in eBay by 18.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 27.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $381,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.61.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

