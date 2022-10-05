Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 7,000 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.41% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $95.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $149.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.