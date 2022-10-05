Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.59. The stock had a trading volume of 406,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172,106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a market cap of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

