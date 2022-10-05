Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 30,000 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. 82,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.