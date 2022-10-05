Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 27,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.24. 228,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,179. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

