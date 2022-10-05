OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 8,432 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,289,351 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,056,000 after buying an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

FANG traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.86. 32,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.