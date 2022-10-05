OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CarMax were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Commerce Bank grew its stake in CarMax by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CarMax by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 511,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 280,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

