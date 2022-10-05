OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 43,158 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 603,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 228,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 127,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,277.5% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 314,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,148,354. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87.

