OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 20,127 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

NYSE DD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

