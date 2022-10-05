OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 51,377 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,377 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.46% of Old National Bancorp worth $19,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 894,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47,589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $4,293,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $308,016. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.35 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

