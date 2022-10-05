OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 38,008 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,008 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $43,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 200,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,640,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 66,338 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,581. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

