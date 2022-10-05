O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.11.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

