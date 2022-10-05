O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Trading 1.7% Higher

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.56. 32,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,192,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

O-I Glass Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after buying an additional 376,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after buying an additional 152,703 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,317,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,896,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4,760.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,323 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

