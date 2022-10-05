Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBB opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $487,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

