Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. 20,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 62,457 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 80,137 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

