Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 1.8 %

NXP stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.