Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE JRI traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,952. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.