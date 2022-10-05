Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JRI traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,952. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

