Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,522. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 118,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $79,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Featured Stories

