Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1205 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

JPT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. 13,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,596. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

