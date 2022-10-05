Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NQP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

