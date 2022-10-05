Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NQP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $15.62.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
