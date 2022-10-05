Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

