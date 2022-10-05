Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NXJ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 144,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,016. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
