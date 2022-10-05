Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NXJ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 144,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,016. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Stories

