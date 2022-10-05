Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 4,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,700. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 51,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 534,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after buying an additional 75,576 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

