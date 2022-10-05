Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 4,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,700. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 51,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 534,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after buying an additional 75,576 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.