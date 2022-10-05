Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,920. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.