Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,920. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
