Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NMS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 3,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NMS Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

