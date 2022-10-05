Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NID. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the first quarter worth $467,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

