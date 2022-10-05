Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
