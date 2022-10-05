Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE JGH traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. 56,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,462. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.