Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JGH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,462. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.