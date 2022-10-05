Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:JGH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,462. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JGH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

