Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $10.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.