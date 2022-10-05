Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 127,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 69,507 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.