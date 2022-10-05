Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
JQC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. 4,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,752. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
