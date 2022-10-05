Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

JQC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. 4,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,752. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 94,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

