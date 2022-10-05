Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEA opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

