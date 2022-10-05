Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 645,706 shares.The stock last traded at $2.51 and had previously closed at $2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUVB shares. BTIG Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,799,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $3,600,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.