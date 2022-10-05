Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $1,888,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Nucor by 62.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 15.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1,241.9% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,790. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

