Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for about 3.7% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nucor worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

