Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 12,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,644,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.75) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

