Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 12,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,644,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.
Novavax Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01.
Institutional Trading of Novavax
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.